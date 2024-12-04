The JCB Group has officially launched a brand-new website - designed by an Uckfield firm

On Monday 2nd December the JCB Group proudly announced the launch of their brand-new website. The southeast based privately owned dealer group have expressed that their new website is “the ultimate upgrade”. Designed by a local East Sussex company for a local Kent & Sussex based motor dealer group. Keeping it local!

The JCB Group are extremely excited to have a brand-new web design created by a new website company they have partnered with, named, AutoSynergy, which is based in Uckfield.

They are confident that this new website will be far more customer and staff friendly. At the JCB Group, the team fundamentally understand the importance of a user-friendly website.

herefore, their new platform has been created with their customer centric ethos at the forefront of the design. With the JCB Group’s new website, customers will have an easier experience, buying online, booking servicing, checking the latest vehicle offers and configuring brand new vehicles. JCB are excited to develop and progress their relationship with AutoSynergy, creating superb content together in the years to come.

Browsing the new JCB Group website

Since 1998 the JCB Group remains to be a family-owned business today, it’s rare to find this type of business in the motor industry, or any sector for that matter. In the following years, additional brands, buildings and businesses have been added to the group, expanding it from one brand, one branch to multiple manufacturers, used car and van outlets, car and van rental sites, corporate fleet sales, a van modification collaboration and trade parts centres at over 30 sites in Kent, Sussex and Essex.

Jonathan Bischoff Managing Director said in his statement “we would like to say a huge thank you to AutoSynergy for crafting our new website platform, we absolutely love it and it was simply one we could not resist. This new website has been created with a focus on YOU, our valued customers, this fresh platform ensures seamless accessibility for all your automotive needs-whether you're just around the corner or far away. Here at the JCB Group we understand the importance of staying digitally relevant, so please peruse it today!”