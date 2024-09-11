The leasehold of this charming 16th century pub near an East Sussex village is on the market

Leisure property specialists Fleurets have announced that they have been instructed to market the leasehold interest of a 16th-century pub near Ringmer.

The Cock Inn is a charming pub and restaurant that has been run by the Ridley family since 2005.

Fleurets said it is now being offered with a guide price of £125,000 and is free of all trade ties.

Ian and Val Ridley said: “With our upcoming retirement and the end of the current lease approaching, we have made the decision to sell the business. This will allow our sons, Nick and Matt, to focus on our two other pubs – The Highlands in Uckfield and the Heathfield Tavern. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in our 19-year tenure, and we are looking for a new owner who will build on our success and take the pub forward into the future.”

The Cock Inn in Ringmer has been run by the Ridley family since 2005. Photo: Fleurets

Fleurets said the two-storey brick property can be found on the A26 and said it features a bar, a snug and dining areas with seating for 73 customers. It also has mature gardens and impressive views to the South Downs National Park. Fleurets said the Cock Inn is about three miles away from Lewes and is a popular place for many East Sussex residents to visit.

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets, said: “The Cock Inn at Ringmer presents a unique opportunity for the right buyer to step into a well-established business with nearly two decades of success. Pubs of this calibre rarely come onto the market, especially those with such a rich history, a loyal customer base. With its ideal location in the heart of East Sussex and proximity to the South Downs, the potential for growth, both in terms of business and community engagement, makes this an attractive proposition.”

People can only view the pub by appointment through Fleurets. Call 020 7280 4700 or email [email protected].

A Fleurets spokesperson added: “Consistently ranking as the number one pub in Lewes on TripAdvisor, its reputation for quality food and warm hospitality has been solidified over the years since it became part of Ridley Inns.”