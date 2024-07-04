The Little Botanical Little Shop just got bigger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester-based houseplant shop has been extended to stock even more greenery and gifts.

Since opening their first bricks and mortar shop in Runcton at the end of 2023, The Little Botanical has experienced a fantastic response from local customers enabling them to expand the retail space and increase their extensive range of British-grown plants, homewares and plant care products.

Founded in 2017 by Greg and Morag Hill, The Little Botanical was born from a vision to deliver beautifully packaged, easy-care houseplants to consumers eager to add an effortless green touch to their interiors. Over the years, this vision has flourished, resulting in the brand's significant online presence and collaborations with prestigious retailers such as John Lewis.

The Little Botanical Little Shop opened in December 2023 and is bursting with the brand’s houseplants, which are all grown just a few yards away in their nursery. From small ferns to large potted yukkas and palms, there is also a range of their own stylish ceramics, pots and plant care accessories as well as gifts and greeting cards.

The shop has now been extended so they can showcase even more plants, including a collection of British grown outdoor plants, herbs and living walls.

As one of the first UK plant nurseries to make the important move to peat-free, many of the available plants in the shop are grown using a completely peat-free soil mix. The family-run firm were recently awarded a Silver Medal at the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show for their peat-free display of houseplants.

“We’ve always had a loyal base of local customers and following our successful pop-up plant sales, we made the decision to create a special space where our customers can browse our plants in person and chat to our team of experts,” comments co-founder Morag Hill. "We are so excited to have expanded The Little Botanical Little Shop to now offer an even greater selection of plants, all grown by us at our nursery or by other local growers.

“We see many customers returning several times a week to browse the ever-evolving greenery in our shop’s calm and relaxing environment. With gift cards and chocolates available, we have also become a one-stop-shop for those looking for a really lovely gift.”

Discover The Little Botanical Little Shop at Runcton, Chichester or find out more here - www.thelittlebotanical.co.uk.

Address:The Little Botanical Little ShopLagness RoadRuncton, PO20 1LJ(next to Runcton Farm Shop)