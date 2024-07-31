The new bigger (and better) Katie Loxton & Joma Jewellery store, opening soon!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sister brands Katie Loxton & Joma Jewellery are super excited to announce their much-loved Chichester store is relocating to a bigger space which is undergoing a full refit!

The brand-new 130 sqm store will officially open on Saturday, August 24 at 10am, with the first 100 customers who spend over £20 being gifted an exclusive goodie bag. Plus, every customer will be able to take advantage of the in-store personalisation services - it’s an exciting day not to be missed!

Their first store in Chichester (and second store in the UK!) opened its doors in June 2018, bringing the world of Katie Loxton and Joma Jewellery gifting, in-store.

Since then both brands have seen phenomenal growth - did you know that one A Little is gifted every 30 seconds, worldwide? - making this the right time to move to a bigger (and better!) space to accommodate new collections like Katie Loxton’s Waterproof Jewellery Collection, and personalisation services like Create Your Own A Little for Joma Jewellery.

Their innovative in-store personalisation services include Katie Loxton embroidery, where the customer will be able to add up to three initials in a size and thread colour of their choice to their favourite vegan leather handbags and accessories.

To add an extra touch of personalisation and beautiful presentation, KatieLoxton also offers its customers the option to wrap their purchase in one of their iconic Personalised GiftBags, where they can add the name and occasion to the tag.

For the Joma Jewellery customer, they’ll beable to design their very own bracelet with the Create Your Own A Little service, where they add up to four charms to the bracelet and add the lucky recipient’s name, occasion and even their very own poem to the presentation card.