The Paxton Test Facility Renamed To Brighton EMC

Brighton EMC is the new customer-facing brand for what was called The Paxton Test Facility. The established state-of-the-art test house provides UKAS accredited EMC testing services to electronic product manufacturers.

Brighton EMC

Brighton EMC is the new customer-facing brand for what was called The Paxton Test Facility. The established state-of-the-art test house provides UKAS accredited EMC testing services to electronic product manufacturers.

Brett Glass, Compliance Manager at Brighton EMC, said: “Rebranding to Brighton EMC gives us greater visibility and recognition as an independent UKAS accredited test facility, providing reliable EMC testing services to manufacturers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“UKAS accreditation provides confidence to external customers of a commitment to quality and service improvement.”

UKAS accreditation confirms that Brighton EMC meets the ISO 17025 standard for Laboratory Accreditation, with added benefit of short lead-times.

Brett said: “On occasion we have instant availability, and even during busy periods our waiting time is only up to 4 weeks, which is shorter than the national 6-to-8-week waiting list.

“We have experienced engineers at our facility to support customers and raise suggestions based on their test results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramble Energy, a renewable energy innovator, tested their Hydrogen Fuel Cell Generator at Brighton EMC to prepare for a planned product launch.

Thomas Wines, Senior Engineer at Bramble Energy, said: “The information and support given by the engineers from the Brighton EMC test facility was professional. The reports have been very helpful in gauging our status and planning further development work. They were sent through at lightning speed!

“The conversational testing process is the reason we chose to test our product there. We would recommend Brighton EMC, but we will regret it as they will get busier!”

Brighton EMC is located in Paxton’s Technology Centre in Brighton. In addition to EMC testing, they have Environmental Chambers to test the impact to products from environmental factors, and equipment to carry out Electrostatic Discharge (ESD), surge, transients, and power quality tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad