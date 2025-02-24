The Peter Cooper Motor Group expands its range of new cars in Sussex with the arrival of JAECOO in the UK
Marking its UK debut, JAECOO has introduced the J7 mid-size SUV, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain set to arrive in the coming months.
As part of its expansion, The Peter Cooper Motor Group has integrated the new OMODA and JAECOO franchises within its Chichester Volkswagen showroom on Terminus Road, creating a multi-franchise outlet that will now offer Volkswagen alongside these exciting new brands.
Both OMODA and JAECOO come with a seven-year warranty, providing peace of mind and long-term value for customers, as well as class-leading crash-safety standards.
Darren Cooper, Managing Director of The Peter Cooper Motor Group, commented:
“We are thrilled to showcase both OMODA and JAECOO models in Chichester as they perfectly complement our existing customer offering across the group. They present a compelling choice for anyone looking to purchase a new car, thanks to their innovative, futuristic designs, exceptionally high level of standard equipment, and, of course, their seven-year warranty.”
Designed with class-leading automotive technology and a luxury, design-led focus, JAECOO blends heritage with modern innovation, embracing its ethos: “From Classic, Beyond Classic.”
OMODA 5 Comfort starts at just £25,235 ‘On The Road’.JAECOO J7 Deluxe starts at just £29,435 ‘On The Road’.Pictured: Darren Cooper, Managing Director of The Peter Cooper Motor Group cuts the ribbon with Richard Vandenberg, Brand Manager at the Chichester dealership.
Notes to editor:
EPCR, the rugby tournament organiser of the Investec Champions Cup has announced OMODA and JAECOO as the official automotive partner for the 2024/25 season.
For more information: www.petercoopergroup.co.uk/jaecoo/new-cars/j7/ .