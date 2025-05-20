'The Professionals Network' elite networking community for professional services launched

Award-winning marketing specialist Lara Squires introduces sector-exclusive membership network offering unparalleled connections and business development opportunities for those in professional services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consortium - more than marketing is excited to launch The Professionals Network, a groundbreaking approach to professional networking, specifically designed for individuals seeking high-value connections within a trusted circle of high-performing peers.

Founded by Lara Squires, Director of Consortium – more than marketing, the UK's leading marketing specialists for the professional services sector, The Professionals Network addresses a significant gap in the market for meaningful professional relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike traditional networking groups where competition for referrals often undermines collaborative potential, The Professionals Network operates on a sector-exclusive model. Each city-based group is carefully capped at 24 members and maintains strict sector exclusivity, ensuring members never compete for the same business or referrals.

The Professionals Network

"After 18 years running the award-winning Ladies Lunch Clubs, nearly 13 years working with a wide range of law firms across the UK and having been part of Connect2Law for several years (a legal referral network set up by Pannone), I recognised that legal professionals specifically needed something fundamentally different," explains Lara.

"What we've created is not just another networking group, but a trusted circle of high-performing, dedicated professionals where solicitors, accountants, and other legal service providers can build genuine relationships, share insights, and develop referral networks in the most effective, natural and exclusive environment possible."

The invitation-only membership structure allows legal professionals to join either city-specific groups or access the nationwide network, providing flexibility for firms with multiple office locations. The Network's distinctive approach requires consistent representation, with the same individual attending each event to foster deeper professional relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Membership in The Professionals Network offers a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to create meaningful connections and enhance practice development including:

Lara Squires, Founder, The Professionals Network

Guaranteed Sector Exclusivity: Only one expert per legal specialisation per city group, limited to 24 members per city

Premium Networking Events: 13 expertly hosted networking lunches annually at prestigious city-centre venues

Digital Community Access: Private WhatsApp group for immediate advice and support, plus a dedicated LinkedIn community for knowledge sharing

Peer Support & Business Referrals: Collaborative problem-solving and cross-referral opportunities with non-competing professionals

Professional Development: Exclusive LinkedIn Leader training sessions to establish thought leadership in the legal sector

Gaucho Gold Membership: Enhanced dining privileges ideal for client and staff entertainment

Careful Vetting Process: All applications undergo thorough review to ensure seniority and prevent conflicts of interest

For professionals who have struggled with traditional networking's limitations, The Professionals Network offers a refreshing alternative that prioritises quality of connections over quantity. The Network's structure is particularly valuable for solicitors and barristers looking to develop reliable referral relationships with complementary practice areas.

Member Chris Barber, Director at Robertsons Solicitors said "I am thrilled to be part of The Professionals Network. It's a really innovative set-up which will bring fantastic opportunities to members. The consistent membership and premium environment will foster relationships built on trust and mutual respect – exactly what's needed when referring clients to other professionals."

Emma O’Day, Chief Marketing Officer at Cashroom, a founding partner of The Professionals Network commented: "We're delighted to support this genuinely innovative approach to professional networking. What sets The Professionals Network apart is its focus on creating measurable value for members. In an industry where time is literally money, legal professionals need networking that delivers tangible results, not just business cards. The sector exclusivity and carefully curated membership ensure that every interaction has the potential to generate real opportunities. We can't wait for the first event!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The legal sector thrives on relationships and trust," continues Lara. "We've designed this network specifically to nurture both, creating an environment where legal professionals can confidently build their practice through meaningful connections while enjoying premium benefits like Gaucho Gold Membership for client entertainment and exclusive LinkedIn leadership training."

Membership applications are now being accepted, with priority given to early applicants to secure sector exclusivity in their preferred locations. Please contact Lara Squires for more information on [email protected] or on 01903 530787