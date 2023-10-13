The £12.68 million investment for Newhaven's fishing industry that will retain the profits locally

The ‘Capturing the Value of the Catch’ scheme from Lewes District Council (LDC) aims to support the town’s fishing industry.

The scheme provides two new fish landing stages to accommodate 16 small vessels from the Newhaven fishing fleet. It will build a new Centre of Excellence for seafood processing in the town including an auction room and marketplace, and create a new restaurant and community destination on the promenade area by West Beach to retain spending in Newhaven for longer and stimulate a local market for fish.

According to LDC it will aim to: “Expand and embed the fishing industry into the fabric of the town and secure its position as a maritime centre of excellence, develop new recreational space and attractions, including opportunities to buy and consume locally caught fish, to attract visitors who currently bypass or pass through the town, and create new jobs and training opportunities in the fishing industry supply chain.”

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, director of the Newhaven Fishing CIC, said: “The new Fishing Community Interest Company that has been set up to support Newhaven fishermen with Government Levelling up Funding has not only seen health checks for fishermen, which they need to be able to go to sea, paid for but work on the new fish processing plant on Avis way has started."

The Newhaven Fishing Community Interest Company (CIC) received investment from the Government's Levelling Up Fund. All work is expected to be completed by March 2024.