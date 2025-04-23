The shortlist for the 1066 Business Awards is revealed!
After careful deliberation by its sponsors and the team here at Let’s Do Business Group the shortlist has been compiled, representing a diverse array of businesses demonstrating remarkable achievements across multiple sectors. From the passionate startups and lone rangers to established enterprises, each nominee has exhibited exemplary performance, ambition, and customer service.
The Businesses Shortlisted are:
Business of the Year – Sponsored by FreshOnline
This award recognises an outstanding business that has set itself apart through superior leadership, consistent growth, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- Bournes Moves
- Frankies at the beach
- Parker & Son
- Thai In Town
Best New Business – Sponsored by Holland Harper LLP
This award honours exceptional startup businesses (less than 2 years old) that have demonstrated unparalleled creativity, resilience, and impact in their early stages.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- 1066 Kitchens
- Barnsgate Solutions
- Gatehouse Health
- Kombu Heritage
Lone Ranger – Sponsored by Fresh Financial Services
For self-employed/Freelancers/Entrepreneurs, Recognising the tenacity and motivation of business leaders that are the heart and soul of their business, striving for success whilst going it alone.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- 1066 Kitchens
- Alice Butler Interior Design
- Sweet Tooth Treats
- Tranquility Salon
Growth Champion – Sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
This award celebrates businesses that have exhibited outstanding growth in terms of revenue, market share, and overall impact on their respective industries.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- EW Production Services
- Nurses UK
- Radfield Home Care
- Vehicle Smart
Community Spirit – Sponsored by Lightning Fibre
Honouring individuals and organisations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- 247 Transport Solutions
- Bright Foundation
- Marshall Tufflex
- Project Rewild
New Directions – Sponsored by Hastings Independent Press
Recognising businesses that have successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- 3D Recruit
- Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm
- Ladle
- RD1 Clothing
People First – Sponsored by Kiley’s Karpets
Celebrating employers who prioritise the wellbeing and professional growth of their workforce.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- Bodiam Boating Station
- Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors
- Little Gate Farm
- Radfield Home Care
Future Leader – Sponsored by Bexhill College
Highlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- Alice Doucy - Bournes Moves
- Asadur Rahman - 1066 Plumbing
- Lauren O'Sullivan - Glow Baby
- Tamara Sparks - Fresh Online
Extra Mile – Sponsored by Only Lifts
This award celebrates organisations that go above and beyond, setting the gold standard for customer service and satisfaction.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- Bodiam Boating Station
- Frankies at the beach
- Radfield Home Care
- RD1 Clothing
Sustainability Champion – Sponsored by AAK BD Foods
This award celebrates those who are dedicated to implementing sustainable practices, driving environmental initiatives, and inspiring others to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.
Shortlisted Nominees:
- Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm
- Kiley’s Karpets
- Marshall Tufflex
- Hastings Court - Oakland Care
The winners of the 1066 Business Awards will be announced at a business luncheon on Thursday 5th June 2025 at Bannatynes Hotel in Hastings, where attendees will get to celebrate, and enjoy a delicious 2 course lunch, network, and hear from our two keynote speakers:
Jens Knoops, Knoops
Jens Knoop is the founder of Knoops, a rapidly expanding UK-based chocolate drinks brand renowned for its bespoke hot chocolates. Raised in rural Germany, Jens developed a deep appreciation for chocolate from an early age. In 2013, driven by his passion for chocolate and noticing a gap in the market for quality chocolate beverages, Jens opened the first Knoops store in Rye, East Sussex. Under Jens's vision and with the strategic partnership of CEO William Gordon-Harris since 2019, Knoops has expanded significantly, boasting over 20 locations across the UK and its first international store in Dubai.
British Olympic Gold Medallist in Rowing, Emily Craig
Emily spent almost a decade on the GB Rowing Team, winning three World titles, two European titles, topping off her career becoming Olympic Champion in the lightweight women’s double last summer in Paris.
Lunch tickets have been released – book yours today by visiting https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/1066-business-awards