The shortlist for the 1066 Business Awards is revealed!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Let’s Do Business Group are thrilled to announce the shortlist for the 2025 1066 Business Awards. Across its 10 business categories, the awards celebrate excellence, growth, resilience, and impact within the Hastings and Rother business community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After careful deliberation by its sponsors and the team here at Let’s Do Business Group the shortlist has been compiled, representing a diverse array of businesses demonstrating remarkable achievements across multiple sectors. From the passionate startups and lone rangers to established enterprises, each nominee has exhibited exemplary performance, ambition, and customer service.

The Businesses Shortlisted are:

Business of the Year – Sponsored by FreshOnline

1066 Business Awards Shortlist

This award recognises an outstanding business that has set itself apart through superior leadership, consistent growth, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations.

Shortlisted Nominees:

Bournes Moves

Frankies at the beach

Parker & Son

Thai In Town

Best New Business – Sponsored by Holland Harper LLP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award honours exceptional startup businesses (less than 2 years old) that have demonstrated unparalleled creativity, resilience, and impact in their early stages.

Shortlisted Nominees:

1066 Kitchens

Barnsgate Solutions

Gatehouse Health

Kombu Heritage

Lone Ranger – Sponsored by Fresh Financial Services

For self-employed/Freelancers/Entrepreneurs, Recognising the tenacity and motivation of business leaders that are the heart and soul of their business, striving for success whilst going it alone.

Shortlisted Nominees:

1066 Kitchens

Alice Butler Interior Design

Sweet Tooth Treats

Tranquility Salon

Growth Champion – Sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

This award celebrates businesses that have exhibited outstanding growth in terms of revenue, market share, and overall impact on their respective industries.

Shortlisted Nominees:

EW Production Services

Nurses UK

Radfield Home Care

Vehicle Smart

Community Spirit – Sponsored by Lightning Fibre

Honouring individuals and organisations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities.

Shortlisted Nominees:

247 Transport Solutions

Bright Foundation

Marshall Tufflex

Project Rewild

New Directions – Sponsored by Hastings Independent Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising businesses that have successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation.

Shortlisted Nominees:

3D Recruit

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm

Ladle

RD1 Clothing

People First – Sponsored by Kiley’s Karpets

Celebrating employers who prioritise the wellbeing and professional growth of their workforce.

Shortlisted Nominees:

Bodiam Boating Station

Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors

Little Gate Farm

Radfield Home Care

Future Leader – Sponsored by Bexhill College

Highlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.

Shortlisted Nominees:

Alice Doucy - Bournes Moves

Asadur Rahman - 1066 Plumbing

Lauren O'Sullivan - Glow Baby

Tamara Sparks - Fresh Online

Extra Mile – Sponsored by Only Lifts

This award celebrates organisations that go above and beyond, setting the gold standard for customer service and satisfaction.

Shortlisted Nominees:

Bodiam Boating Station

Frankies at the beach

Radfield Home Care

RD1 Clothing

Sustainability Champion – Sponsored by AAK BD Foods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award celebrates those who are dedicated to implementing sustainable practices, driving environmental initiatives, and inspiring others to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Shortlisted Nominees:

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm

Kiley’s Karpets

Marshall Tufflex

Hastings Court - Oakland Care

The winners of the 1066 Business Awards will be announced at a business luncheon on Thursday 5th June 2025 at Bannatynes Hotel in Hastings, where attendees will get to celebrate, and enjoy a delicious 2 course lunch, network, and hear from our two keynote speakers:

Jens Knoops, Knoops

Jens Knoop is the founder of Knoops, a rapidly expanding UK-based chocolate drinks brand renowned for its bespoke hot chocolates. Raised in rural Germany, Jens developed a deep appreciation for chocolate from an early age. In 2013, driven by his passion for chocolate and noticing a gap in the market for quality chocolate beverages, Jens opened the first Knoops store in Rye, East Sussex. Under Jens's vision and with the strategic partnership of CEO William Gordon-Harris since 2019, Knoops has expanded significantly, boasting over 20 locations across the UK and its first international store in Dubai.

British Olympic Gold Medallist in Rowing, Emily Craig

Emily spent almost a decade on the GB Rowing Team, winning three World titles, two European titles, topping off her career becoming Olympic Champion in the lightweight women’s double last summer in Paris.

Lunch tickets have been released – book yours today by visiting https://www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/1066-business-awards