The Sushi Co rolls into Brighton

The Sushi Co has rolled in to Brighton and is now open on Western Road, taking the franchised network to 21 sites in the UK. The new restaurant which offers eat in, takeaway or delivery is run by franchisee and former cluster store manager for The Sushi Co, Nandu Reddy along with his team of 13.

Nandu Reddy, Franchisee for Brighton explains: “As a store manager, I was impressed by customer feedback about the food quality.I also have a passion for Japanese food and so I planned to run my own store one day. I’m now super excited to open my first Sushi Co restaurant in Brighton.

“The Sushi Co’s franchise offers a robust and profitable model which gives value to customers and a taste experience they cannot get elsewhere. We’ve been incredibly busy so far and are already seeing repeat business. We are looking forward to welcoming even more new customers to share our fresh flavourful sushi in the coming months.”

Experienced QSR professional and Co-Founder of The Sushi Co Raheel Choudhary, confirms: “Our live kitchens are rapidly growing a reputation for fabulous fresh sushi. We have had record average sales across all of our stores in this summer and our new franchised store in Brighton was busy from the moment we opened our doors.

“As well as being delicious, Sushi is a healthy choice and because we source the best ingredients including sustainable Scottish Salmon and line-caught tuna, we are attracting a wide audience who care about where their food comes from and what they eat. Our varied minutes fresh menu packed with flavourful choices, catering for every craving to deliver an unforgettable taste experience.

"It means there is something for everyone to enjoy. Demand is such that we are now inviting applications for new franchisees in locations in London and the South East and beyond.”

The Sushi Co is on target to have 30 live kitchens open by the end of 2025 and 100 UK restaurants by the end of 2030. As a result, the Sushi Co is very much open to franchising with like-minded individuals to take advantage of a proven and profitable business model in an expanding market, coupled with a vastly experienced management team.

Site sourcing, store fit out, training, turn-key opening of stores and marketing and full training enable franchisees to maximise potential in this thriving space.Franchisees benefit from competitive fees, a low initial franchise fee, a fully tested business model developed over five years and designed to deliver strong cashflows plus an industry leading ROI.Investors can be confident the support of The Sushi Co’s experienced team to enable them to leverage the work that has gone into creating this exciting franchise opportunity.