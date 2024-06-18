The Sussex Sign Company celebrates employee's successful completion of technician apprenticeship
This significant achievement marks a milestone in Tristan's career and underscores The Sussex Sign Company's commitment to workforce development and excellence.
Tristan joined The Sussex Sign Company as an apprentice in 2021, undertaking an apprenticeship program to provide hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge in Signage creation and installation. Throughout the apprenticeship, Tristan demonstrated exceptional dedication, skill, and a passion for learning, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and mentors alike.
"I am absolutely delighted that Tristan has achieved a distinction grade in his NVQ Level 3. With his talent, passion, and now this prestigious qualification, I have no doubt that Tristan is destined for an amazing career in the sign industry,” said Norman Mayhew, the Managing Director of The Sussex Sign Company.
“The sky is the limit for him, and I cannot wait to see the incredible signage solutions he will create and his impact in this dynamic field. Tristan's future is extraordinarily bright."
The apprenticeship program at Walsall College combines practical training with academic coursework, offering participants a comprehensive understanding of the signage industry. This program equips apprentices with the skills needed for their roles and prepares them for future leadership positions within the company. Apprentices use a range of machines, tools, and equipment, diagnosing issues and resolving problems to ensure high-quality products and services.
We asked Tristan, what do you enjoy most about your role?
“Seeing the process completed, I get to see a design through from a computer screen to creating it, into a physical product and installing it in a client's workspace," he said.
"Being told that a client is thrilled to see it. It's that satisfaction of installing the sign and the client saying, ‘that looks fantastic - thank you so much! I can't wait to open my shop or business!’ It's very rewarding.”
With the successful completion of this apprenticeship, Tristan will now transition into a full-time role as a fully qualified sign maker in the print and production department, where he will apply his expertise and contribute to client work. This achievement highlights The Sussex Sign Company’s ongoing dedication to investing in its employees and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
