The Three Crowns, Wisborough Green, acquired in off-market deal marking second site for The True Pour Company

Fleurets has announced the successful off-market re-letting of The Three Crowns, located on Billinghurst Road in the picturesque village of Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

This substantial pub, restaurant, and garden venue occupies a prominent roadside position on the A272, nestled between Petworth and Billingshurst and bordering the South Downs National Park within the Wisborough Green Conservation Area.

Set on a generous corner plot, The Three Crowns features a spacious bar, restaurant, and two function rooms, accommodating around 100 covers. The property also includes a self-contained two-bedroom flat and two staff letting rooms. The outdoor offering is equally impressive, featuring a partially covered sun terrace with approximately 70 covers and an expansive lawned garden seating a further 100–120 guests. The garden is complete with an external bar, pizza oven and herb garden.

This acquisition marks the second site for The True Pour Company, following their recent transformation of the former Slug and Lettuce site in Worthing into Harlequins.

Plans for The Three Crowns include redecoration and updates both inside and out, designed to make the most of the classic features of this beautiful village pub. A menu focused on seasonal, honest pub classics—alongside regularly changing, locally sourced specials—is already in place and proving popular for both lunch and dinner with brunch menus already in the works. The bar is well stocked with a wide range of British wines, many produced locally in the South Downs, as well as highlights like Hawkstone beer and a strong line-up of local ales and spirits.

Nick Marshall of True Pour, who is leading the second venture for the company, commented: “We’re thrilled to be taking on The Three Crowns—such a beautiful, characterful pub with real potential. Our aim is simply to bring a warm, modern approach to hospitality, celebrating the local area and making The Three Crowns a go-to for both locals and visitors alike. The contrast between our current pubs and bars reinforces our adaptability to different locations and helps keep our ideas fresh and relevant—and honestly, we just enjoy the variety; it keeps things interesting and makes every day a little different."

Nick Earee, Divisional Director of Fleurets South, who handled the transaction, added: “The Three Crowns is a fantastic site in a sought-after West Sussex village, and I am pleased to have secured a discreet off-market letting to an ambitious and growing operator. The deal reflects the continued demand for well-located, characterful pubs with strong trading potential, particularly in desirable rural and semi-rural locations.”