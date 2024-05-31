Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors and Online Marketing Surgery have analysed the 23 settlements with the highest population in West Sussex, to identify the top 10 areas with 5-star food and hygiene ratings.

Online Marketing Surgery used the UK Food Standards Agency's open data, where they filtered the results to include hygiene ratings of all, 0, and 5.

The total number of search results for each hygiene rating category was recorded.

To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

1 . The top 10 West Sussex areas with the highest 5-star food hygiene rating percentage A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 5-star food and hygiene ratings. Photo: Jason Leung

2 . Crawley Down Crawley Down is the area with the most (96.30%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

3 . Storrington Storrington is the area with the second-most (92.45%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google