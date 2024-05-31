The top 10 West Sussex areas with the highest 5-star food hygiene rating percentage

By Matt Pole
Published 31st May 2024, 11:58 BST
A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 5-star food and hygiene ratings.

Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors and Online Marketing Surgery have analysed the 23 settlements with the highest population in West Sussex, to identify the top 10 areas with 5-star food and hygiene ratings.

Online Marketing Surgery used the UK Food Standards Agency's open data, where they filtered the results to include hygiene ratings of all, 0, and 5.

The total number of search results for each hygiene rating category was recorded.

To standardise the data for comparison, the results were converted into percentages.

A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 5-star food and hygiene ratings.

1. The top 10 West Sussex areas with the highest 5-star food hygiene rating percentage

A new report ranks the areas in West Sussex based on their 5-star food and hygiene ratings. Photo: Jason Leung

Crawley Down is the area with the most (96.30%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings

2. Crawley Down

Crawley Down is the area with the most (96.30%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

Storrington is the area with the second-most (92.45%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings

3. Storrington

Storrington is the area with the second-most (92.45%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

East Wittering is the area with the third-most (86.84%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings

4. East Wittering

East Wittering is the area with the third-most (86.84%) 5-star food and hygiene ratings Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.