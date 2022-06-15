The fun takes place at Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath, which boasts 200 acres of traditional parkland, on Saturday, July 9 (12pm-9pm).

This year’s event features iconic music producers and DJs, with The Freemasons featuring Russell Small headlining the main stage.

David Hill, CEO of E3 Events and The Gin Fest Company, said: “This is going to be the biggest and best Gin Festival that we have ever produced.

The gin festival takes place at Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath on Saturday, July 9

“We have been blown away by the tremendous level of interest already shown this year, and tickets are going very quickly.”

David said there will be more than 250 premium, craft and small batch gins to try, as well as Sussex craft beers, a Pimms Bar, English sparkling wine, and oysters and prosecco.

He said: “There will also be an amazing range of local and international artisan food options, everything from big pan paella to wood-fired pizza’s cooked from the back of a Land Rover.”

Premium, VIP and Early Bird Tickets are sold out but standard tickets are still available.

The main attractions at this year's event include:

Three large Gin zones – one covering Sussex distillers, one showcasing Gins of the World, and the Best of the Rest zone with featured gins from around the UK.

The best variety of locally sourced hot and cold food from Sussex.

Live entertainment all day with everything from up-and-coming artists through to The UK’s biggest tributes.

The Gin Talk Stage and Cocktail Demonstrations.

This year’s exhibitors include: Brighton Gin, Hendrick’s Gin, Cabin Pressure Spirits from Horsham, Whitley Neill Flavoured Gins, Chichester Harbour Gin, Silent Pool, Ditchling Gin, Pinkster Pink Gin, Surrey Copper Gin, Hastings 1066 Gin, Worthing Gin, Pimms, Brighton Cacao, Freddie’s Flowers and many more.

David said: “The Borde Hill Estate is a breath-taking venue with its series of intimate ‘living garden rooms’, fine woodland parklands, and outstanding views across the Sussex High Weald.

“It’s so easy to get to with Haywards Heath station being a ten-minute taxi ride away.”

The event is only for people aged 18 and over.