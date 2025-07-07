The White Horses Rottingdean toasts its first anniversary

The White Horses, Rottingdean, a boutique hotel and restaurant and part of The Everly Hotels Collection, is proudly celebrating its first anniversary since opening its doors, and what a year it’s been!

Since opening last July, over 50,000 guests (including 75 dogs) have enjoyed their stay at The White Horses, with the hotel becoming a beloved fixture on the East Sussex coast. Its warm hospitality, elegant interiors, and unbeatable location have quickly made it a go-to destination. Among the thoughtfully designed rooms, the Junior Suites and the Superior Rooms with balconies have emerged as the most popular, where guests can enjoy elevated comfort and sea views.

In total, the hotel has created 67 jobs, providing vital employment opportunities and supporting the regional economy. The roles span hospitality, culinary, and management, helping to develop local talent.

The kitchen team, led by Head Chef and Sussex local, Nikki Prior, has been busy showcasing a menu that blends quality with comfort and it’s clear what guests have been craving; fish and chips has taken the crown as the top dish, with more than 6,700 portions served since opening. Additionally, the Seafood Platters have been a hit, with guests being able to enjoy them on the outdoor terrace overlooking the sea. The team has also plated up 4,200 roast dinners, with the 28-day Dry Aged Roast Beef being the fan favourite among locals and guests.

At the bar, an impressive 78,000 pints have been pulled and more than 8,000 cocktails have been shaken and stirred, with Aperol Spritz, Espresso Martini, and French Martini proving the most popular. The bar’s performance is in part thanks to partnerships with 12 local drink suppliers including Brighton Gin, Bolney Wine Estate, and Goldstone Rum.

Not just about indulgence, The White Horses, Rottingdean has made sustainability a cornerstone of its operations. From an all-electric kitchen and energy efficient TVs to a complete ban on single use plastics, the hotel is committed to reducing its environmental footprint. Guests are also encouraged to skip daily room cleaning, with a portion of the savings donated to the Whiteway Centre, a local charity supporting community classes.

The hotel also plays an active role in local life. It is a proud main sponsor of the Rottingdean Village Fair, taking place each August, and hosts monthly live music nights featuring the much-loved local musicians, the Saltdean Jazz Band. Also, in partnership with The Deans GRAB Volunteers, the hotel team supports quarterly beach cleans by offering participants a complimentary drink as a thank you for their efforts in keeping Rottingdean’s coastline pristine.

Rumyana Tinkova, General Manager at The White Horses, shared: “It’s been an incredible first year for The White Horses, Rottingdean as part of The Everly Hotels Collection. From the moment we opened, we’ve been welcomed by the Rottingdean community and have loved being part of making memories by the sea for each of our guests. The team has been incredible, going above and beyond to welcome visitors from near and far and we’ve built a genuinely unique hotel experience that feels luxurious and really champions our surroundings.

“It’s been a busy and rewarding year and we’ve continued to thrive and play a key role in supporting local tourism. We’re excited for what’s to come and look forward to welcoming even more guests in the years ahead.”

As the first hotel in The Everly Hotels Collection, The White Horses, Rottingdean holds a special place in the group’s journey. The location was chosen due to the village’s breathtaking seafront, rich heritage, and warm community spirit. It was the perfect place to bring Everly’s vision to life as a characterful hotel that celebrates local discovery and is truly rooted in its surroundings.

Want to visit this local gem? Find out more and book here: https://www.thewhitehorseshotel-rottingdean.co.uk/