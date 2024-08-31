The event celebrates pan-Asian cuisine across the UK, which this year will be taking place on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster.

Hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC journalist and broadcaster, and Paul Martin, magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including more than 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline,

social media and food hygiene ratings, followed by a final judgement of a judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence.

The process concludes at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening, where the ultimate winners will be announced and honoured with prestigious awards in various categories.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2024, Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times.

“They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants and takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-Brexit.

“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on October 6.”

Here are the restaurants from Sussex shortlisted for Regional Restaurant of the Year:

- Darchini, Horsham

- Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Hove, Brighton

- Etci Kitchen, Brighton

- The Royal Indian Restaurant, Hailsham, Brighton

- The Parsons Table, Arundel, Brighton

- Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath

- Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham

- Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar, Worthing

- Alishaan Indian Restaurant, Sompting, Lancing

1 . Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant.jpg Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Hove Photo: Contributed

2 . Etci Kitchen.jpg Etci Kitchen, Brighton Photo: Contributed

3 . The Royal Indian Restaurant.jpg The Royal Indian Restaurant, Hailsham Photo: Contributed