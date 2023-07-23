NationalWorldTV
These are the top 10 restaurants in West Sussex for overall cuisine, according to OpenTable

OpenTable, the online restaurant-reservation service company, has revealed its top 10 best restaurants for overall cuisine in West Sussex.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

The Fig Tree Restaurant, 120 High Street, Hurstpierpoint has a rating of 4.8 starts from 567 reviews. Picture: Google Street View.

1. The Fig Tree Restaurant, 120 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Google Street View.

The Fig Tree Restaurant, 120 High Street, Hurstpierpoint has a rating of 4.8 starts from 567 reviews. Picture: Google Street View. Photo: Google Street View

Dom Domingo Steakhouse in East Grinstead has a rating of 4.8 stars from 119 reviews. Picture from Dom Domingo Steakhouse/OpenTable

2. dom domingo.jpg

Dom Domingo Steakhouse in East Grinstead has a rating of 4.8 stars from 119 reviews. Picture from Dom Domingo Steakhouse/OpenTable Photo: Dom Domingo Steakhouse/OpenTable

Masala City in Chichester has a rating of 4.8 stars from 183 reviews. Picture contributed

3. Masala City. Picture contributed

Masala City in Chichester has a rating of 4.8 stars from 183 reviews. Picture contributed Photo: Contributed

The Safari Pizza co, at 21 The Broadway, Haywards Heath has a rating of 4.7 stars from 122 reviews. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

4. the safari pizza company pic.jpg

The Safari Pizza co, at 21 The Broadway, Haywards Heath has a rating of 4.7 stars from 122 reviews. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

