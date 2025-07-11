This is what makes Sussex unique according to business and community leaders - but do you agree?

The Sussex Growth Forum was held at Wilton Park near Steyning in West Sussex on Friday July 11, 2025. This photo shows the panellists for the second session of the day 'Brand Sussex' - Carina Bauer, CEO IMEX Group; the chair of the session Kirsty Goring, Brand Director Wiston Estate; Mardi Roberts, Chair of the Local Visitor Economy Partnership Advisory Board; and Tom Willis, CEO Shoreham Port. Photo: Gary Shipton

The drawing room at Wilton Park near Steyning in West Sussex was packed with business and community leaders keen to find ways to collaborate to drive economic growth. Editor In Chief of Sussex World and its weekly newspapers Gary Shipton joined the audience. These are his takeaways from the day.

What makes Sussex unique?

That was the question posed by the ‘Brand Sussex’ panel chaired by Kirsty Goring. In answer, everyone in the room tapped three words into their mobile phones and instantly all the responses were curated on the screen before us.

‘Culture’ seemed to be the most popular choice.

Followed by South Downs National Park, diversity, stunning coastline, sparkling wines, beautiful countryside, original cheeses, vibrant communities, Goodwood, great buses, bonfire culture, nature, and arts culture.

It’s not an easy question to answer, of course. We all have our favourite things, as Julie Andrews referenced in the Sound of Music.

But understanding what makes where we live special is a good starting point in working out what we need to do to drive economic growth in Sussex.

There are clearly many challenges and opportunities.

Tom Cargill, CEO of Wilton Park welcomed everyone and his first three speakers ignited the debate. They were Paul Marshall, the leader of West Sussex County Council; Keith Glazier, the leader of East Sussex County Council; and Bella Sankey, leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.

Next year, our councils and the way we are represented locally is set to be completely upended. Sussex is set to elect its first mayor while our councils will become ‘unitaries’.

The change is designed to give Sussex a bigger voice at national level – to get more funding from government and to get major projects approved. It should give us more say over the future of where we live.

Mayors elsewhere in the country are perceived by some to have enjoyed more success than the fragmented councils in the South –so it is understandable why there is enthusiasm for the change.

The acid test is likely to be whether a Mayor can finally free the A27 from the perpetual congestion which besets it, as I pointed out.

The day concluded with a look at opportunities for growth. What sectors are providing employment for Sussex now? Where should investment go in the future to secure the best jobs?

Kevin Richmond, chief executive of the Sussex Community Foundation, highlighted the incredible number of community groups and the scale of voluntary work across the region.

Donna Whitehead the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Brighton gave succinct insights into the skills of students, the collaboration with business, and the ethos of enterprise.

Tim Rose, Vice President of Global Facilities at Elekta spoke of the company’s radiotherapy solutions which are helping hundreds of millions of people around the globe. He explained too how AI was reducing the number of radiotherapy sessions and improving their effectiveness.

Technology and AI seemed strong contenders for the types of business that the counties need to attract – alongside the success of Gatwick Airport, the Manor Royal Business District, and the value of Sussex sparkling wines and original foods supporting tourism.

Don’t forget ‘the sea’ said Tom Willis, CEO of Shoreham Port.

The coast as well as the countryside are vital ingredients for a region that has always proudly branded itself Sussex By The Sea.

As an Executive Agency of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Wilton Park supports UK foreign policy development. That includes bringing together experts and policy-makers to address the most complex global challenges – as well as helping Sussex business to succeed.

The Growth Forum built on Wilton Park’s many Sussex export days which have encouraged local businesses to become global economic forces.

The number of people who chose to attend and the passion with which they engaged with the day’s discussions underlined the importance of doing everything we can to support local firms … as well as challenging us on the reasons why we love to live and work in Sussex.