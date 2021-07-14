This is what’s planned for a former Hailsham beauty salon
A site that was used as a beauty salon in Hailsham is going to be converted into a residential flat if plans are given the green light.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:04 pm
The High Street property, formerly Beauty Hand & Foot Spa, has been vacant since December 31 2019, according to the plans submitted to Wealden District Council.
Plans say the ground floor property includes access to a shared yard at the back and a parking space for one vehicle. There is already a residential flat above the proposed site.
If approved, the former salon would be converted into to a two-bed flat as there has been no interest in letting the space for commercial use, the plans say.
Comments from the public are being taken until August 13.