The closure of another high street business has drawn a huge response from the community — and many are now looking to point the finger.

Following news this week that The West Street Deli had shut its doors for the last time after struggling for months, readers took to social media to share their views on the news.

The owner, Johnny Jones, said he is ‘devastated’ and called for more to be done to support independent businesses.

North Street, Chichester. Picture by Derek Martin

High street stalwart Dave Hockridge owned Present Surprise in South Street for many years before retiring last year.

Dave said it was ‘very sad’ to see the West Street Deli closed but called for members of the public to ‘stop blaming rents and rates’. He wrote: “You know nothing about them. Most rents have been reduced since Covid. And business rates have been reduced by 75 per cent this year for small businesses.

"It is down to a drop in footfall that places are closing. Stop putting down the city centre and start using it, then places will be ok. Chichester has plenty of successful independent businesses that have a strong loyal customer base, and new ones are opening. Chains are closing, Phase 8 closed at the weekend but no one is up in arms about that!

"It’s simple, get off your backsides and support what you have. Parking prices dont help but unlike the Deli I believe Joe Public needs the discount not the business owners. In saying that discounts and free parking are available at certain times of the year so keep an eye on Chichester BID and they have the information for when this happens.”

Former mayor of Chichester, and long term councillor, Richard Plowman, described the situation on the high street a wake-up call and said it demanded ‘urgent attention’.

He wrote: “With a new administration in the District, it is very timely to have this debate although it has been going on for years on car parking charges. Remember the cynical evening charges in Northgate and New Road car parks whilst saying that the policy is to support the evening economy.

"The CDC car parking strategy always had a bold statement that increases in car park charges had no effect on businesses. Footfall in Chichester is about 50 per cent of the levels in 2007 and we have had many more houses built since then. There are many factors effecting the decline of the high street.

"I don't believe we fully understand why this is happening in Chichester and how to reverse it. For years, I have been saying we need good research to understand what is happening and fresh thinking to reverse the trend. Chichester is a great location to live compared with other cities. However other cities such as Winchester and Guildford seem to be faring much better. We need to ask why? Apart from a hair cut or another cup of coffee my visits to Chichester are now a fraction of what they use to be and I am not alone.”

