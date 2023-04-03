A leisure property specialist has said that a popular West Sussex pub has found a buyer.

Fleurets announced the recent completion of The Snowdrop Inn in Lindfield today (Monday, April 3).

Acting on behalf of Hall & Woodhouse Limited, Fleurets said it secured a purchaser off the market price of £575,000.

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets South, said: “We expected to see good levels of interest and were not disappointed. This delightful village pub attracted early interest with 11 formal viewings and a number of offers received at the closing date.”

The property specialist added that the pub in Snowdrop Lane is close to several walks. Fleurets said that the village of Lindfield has a duck pond, a lime tree lined high street, village shops and Lindfield Common, which is used for fairs, bonfire celebrations, festivals and sporting events.

