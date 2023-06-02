Edit Account-Sign Out
This West Sussex Halifax is one of the branches set to close this year

A Halifax branch in Haywards Heath is set to close later this year.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

The branch at 32-36 South Road is set to shut its doors on September 25, according to a recent announcement by the bank.

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland have also announced more closures recently, meaning that 21 Lloyds Bank, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland sites are set to close for good between September 2023 and May 2024.

National World reported that this news comes in addition to the 98 branches the banking group has already said will go this year – including 62 Lloyds, 32 Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites. People can read the full story here.

The Halifax branch at 32-36 South Road is set to shut its doors on September 25. Photo: Google Street ViewThe Halifax branch at 32-36 South Road is set to shut its doors on September 25. Photo: Google Street View
