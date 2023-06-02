A Halifax branch in Haywards Heath is set to close later this year.

The branch at 32-36 South Road is set to shut its doors on September 25, according to a recent announcement by the bank.

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland have also announced more closures recently, meaning that 21 Lloyds Bank, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland sites are set to close for good between September 2023 and May 2024.

National World reported that this news comes in addition to the 98 branches the banking group has already said will go this year – including 62 Lloyds, 32 Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites. People can read the full story here.

The Halifax branch at 32-36 South Road is set to shut its doors on September 25. Photo: Google Street View

Do you bank with Halifax in Haywards Heath? What do you think about this news? Email [email protected] to have your say.