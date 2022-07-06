The London-based consultancy led the development of the new build office and associated CAT B fit-out on behalf of Crawley Borough Council and Westrock on the first phase of the regeneration project, which saw a completely transformed neighbourhood in the heart of Crawley’s town centre including a 150,000 sq ft Town Hall and commercial block and 273 purpose-built homes, 109 of which are affordable housing.

This final phase will see the demolition of the remaining old Town Hall building and construction of a ten‐storey block of 182 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments, with ground floor commercial space providing spectacular views, overlooking the new public square.

T&A will provide project management, principal designer, and employer’s agent services, with construction anticipated to start on site early 2023.

Peter Courtney, regional director, Thomas & Adamson, said: “It has been fantastic working on such an innovative project – from the beginning when the plans were drawn up, to this final phase when it is all starting to take shape.

“There’s no doubt that BTR is thriving, and this is one of a number of BTR projects we are working on across the UK, that reflects a wider shift in vision for housing in terms of attractive, vibrant hubs that combine business and retail spaces with sustainable, high-quality new homes.

“Our clients are finding that sustainable long-term revenues can be achieved through these innovative mixed-use models of urban spaces that look desirable and attract businesses, retailers and home renters alike, creating thriving communities in city centres.”

The mixed-use development sits on the site of the old 1960s Crawley Town Hall which was part-demolished to make way for the new nine-storey, 150,000 sq. ft. office tower, which now houses a 41,000 sq. ft. civic centre, new Town Hall, and 77,000 sq. ft. of commercial offices branded ‘The Create Building’.