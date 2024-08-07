Thorcraft Ltd over 60 years of excellence in Hastings East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Since its founding in 1960 Thorcraft Ltd has earned a reputation for quality and reliability, becoming a trusted name in all kinds of trades all over the UK. As the company reflects on over six decades of success, it remains committed to upholding the high standards that have defined its journey and to continue its legacy of excellence and community engagement in Hastings and around the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorcraft Ltd began with a vision to provide exceptional tools and accessories for all types of trades and industries to Hastings and the UK. Over the years Thorcraft Ltd has grown and adapted, embracing new technologies while maintaining its comitment to quality. The dedication of its skilled team with over a 100 years of combined experience and the loyalty of its customers have been pivotal to its growth. Thorcraft Ltd has always strived to combine traditional services with modern innovation.

Thorcraft Ltd was founded in 1960 with a small team and a big vision in Hastings town center. In 2007 Barry Herbert and Paul Herbert farther and son moved Thorcraft Ltd to the Ivy House Ind Estate to a unit to better serve its growing clientele. After more then six decades of leadership Barry Herbert passes the torch to his son Paul Herbert. In an exciting transition Barry's son Paul Herbert will be taking over the reins. This marks a new chapter in the Thorcraft Ltd history while promising continuity and innovation for the future. Barry Herbert joined in 1966 with a commitment to provide exceptional customer service. Thorcraft Ltd has grown from a DIY shop to a well respected name in the industry. Paul Herbert has been part of Thorcraft Ltd for over a decade and over his years of working he has gained invaluable experience in every aspect of the company's operations. The transition from Barry to Paul marks an exciting time for Thorcraft Ltd, customers, employees can expect the same level of quality and service that has defined the company for years. Thorcraft Ltd stands as a testament to the strength of a family business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Thorcraft Ltd looks to the future we plan to keep competative and continue to meet and exceed customers expectations for many years to come.

Thorcraft Ltd is open Monday-Saturday 8.30-5pm. we also have a facebook page so please feel free to check in with deals also check our website www.toolsbypost.com