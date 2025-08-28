Three electricity towers near Burgess Hill dismantled for new housing development

UK Power Networks has removed three towers from the skyline in Burgess Hill. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard/UKPN

Three electricity towers to the north of Burgess Hill have been dismantled for a new housing development.

UK Power Networks announced that the work was done to ‘enable continued delivery of a new community at Brookleigh’.

The company said that overhead electricity lines and towers by the A2300 were replaced with 1km of underground cables in preparation for the new development. They said another tower is set to be removed in 2026 during construction of a substation for Brookleigh.

Neil Miller, head of development (south) at Homes England, said: “The removal of these towers greatly improves the visual environment locally and creates a gateway for Brookleigh as residents move into new homes. This important infrastructure delivered early in the development is possible due to partnership working, which allows us to work with our developer partners to make land available to build new homes and supporting amenities at pace.”

The de-energised towers are removed in Burgess Hill. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard/UKPN

Brookleigh is led by Homes England and will offer 3,500 homes. It will also include affordable housing, schools, parks and new community infrastructure.

UK Power Networks said its capital programme delivery teams coordinated consents, access and excavations in order to divert the 132,000-volt electricity circuits safely underground. They said this work involved a ‘trenchless technique’ so the cables could be installed under the A2300.

Saadat Hussain, senior project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We are delighted to work in collaboration with Homes England to help realise their plans for a sustainable new community in Burgess Hill. Removing the towers has transformed the skyline at the entrance to the town and enables the next stage of the project.”

UK Power Networks said they removed 6,000-metres of overhead line (after it was de-energised) along a 1km section of the network. The company said the structures had been in place since the 1930s, adding that a new termination tower has been built so the power lines can go underground. A new primary substation for the community is set to be energised in 2028.

The towers have dominated the skyline since the 1930s. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard/UKPN

UK Power Networks maintains the network of cables, substations, and power lines that deliver electricity to 8.5 million homes and businesses across the South East, London, and East of England. Visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk to find out more.