Three new business owners win £3,500 at Eastbourne start-up awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The three women are winners in the Local Enterprise & Apprenticeship Platform (LEAP) programme launched this year under The Business Support in Eastbourne project that has received £77,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by Eastbourne Borough Council.
Elli Meekings, the founder and sole baker of Elli’s Edibles Bakery, was announced the overall winner at an awards ceremony on Thursday (November 23) and took home the first prize of £2,500.
A former fashion and textiles student, Ellie has combined her enthusiasm for design and passion for baking to create delicious treats that she sells twice a week at Eastbourne Borough Market and at numerous local events such as Wyntercon and Campermarmalade.
Joint second place with prizes of £500 each went to Kimi Westgate of Rosey’s Redecoration and Eve Lumb of Mutts About You Ltd.
Rosey's Redecorating is a socially responsible painting and decorating service that prioritises the welfare of vulnerable people, while Mutts About You Ltd offers a range of professional dog care services including boarding, day care, walking, play sessions and home visits.
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Congratulations to Elli, Kimi and Eve for their hard work in turning their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.
“This is the first year of the LEAP programme in Eastbourne and it has been a great success in helping local people get a whole breadth of business ideas off the ground through workshops, one to one mentoring and support with creating business plans.”