A home baker, a painter and decorator and a professional dog carer have all scooped prizes totalling £3,500 in Eastbourne’s first business start-up awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three women are winners in the Local Enterprise & Apprenticeship Platform (LEAP) programme launched this year under The Business Support in Eastbourne project that has received £77,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Elli Meekings, the founder and sole baker of Elli’s Edibles Bakery, was announced the overall winner at an awards ceremony on Thursday (November 23) and took home the first prize of £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former fashion and textiles student, Ellie has combined her enthusiasm for design and passion for baking to create delicious treats that she sells twice a week at Eastbourne Borough Market and at numerous local events such as Wyntercon and Campermarmalade.

Eve, Kimi, Elli and Cllr Holt (L to R) at the awards evening. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Joint second place with prizes of £500 each went to Kimi Westgate of Rosey’s Redecoration and Eve Lumb of Mutts About You Ltd.

Rosey's Redecorating is a socially responsible painting and decorating service that prioritises the welfare of vulnerable people, while Mutts About You Ltd offers a range of professional dog care services including boarding, day care, walking, play sessions and home visits.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Congratulations to Elli, Kimi and Eve for their hard work in turning their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad