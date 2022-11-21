Three popular restaurants from West Sussex have been chosen for this year’s ‘Curry Oscars’.

Tamasha in High Street, Lindfield; Tarana in Selsfield Road, Turners Hill; and Naasta Indian Street Food in London Road, Burgess Hill, have all been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant South East category at the British Curry Awards.

The 18th annual ceremony will be at Evolution London, Battersea Park, on Monday, November 28.

Tarana Turners Hill owner Jahan Tarana said the restaurant is thrilled to be nominated.

Tarana Bar & Restaurant in Turners Hill has been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant South East category at the British Curry Awards 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Thanks to all our dear consumers and friends who supported and voted for us. We could not have done this without you.”

Tamasha and Naasta have been approached for comment.

This year’s British Curry Awards ceremony is paying homage to its founder, Enam Ali MBE, who passed away earlier this year. It will also highlight the issues facing the UK curry industry during the cost-of-living and energy crises. Curry restaurateurs’ shopping bills, for example, have increased by an average of 40 per cent, while the price of oil alone has increased by more than 100 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamasha Lindfield has been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant South East category at the British Curry Awards 2022. Photo: Google Street View

British Curry Awards director Jeffrey Ali said: “The British Curry Awards 2022 marks the first year without our founder, the late Enam Ali MBE. For decades, he tirelessly dedicated his life towards promoting and championing the UK Curry Industry, cementing The British Curry Awards as an ‘institution’. As the natural custodian of this revered brand, we proudly strive forward with our responsibility to continue his legacy, ensuring The British Curry Awards remain the platform to inspire future generations to push the boundaries and innovate Britain's favourite cuisine.

“While the international community, especially the UK, faces a continued onslaught of economic uncertainty and political instability, we take solace from the general public who continue to support local businesses such as their local Curry Restaurants. We’re currently developing the ‘Onion Bhaji Index’, which will help consumers and business owners alike to better understand prices at their local curry establishment.”

The 2022 event will also see the introduction of the Diners Choice Award, a new category that rewards curry establishments who can engage their customers through social media. Any nominated establishment in Britain can win this award if they receive the highest number of live public votes on the night. Visit www.britishcurryawards.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad