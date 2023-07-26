Three Sixty focuses on technology at open day in Chichester

Cutting-edge technology was in the spotlight when Three Sixty Design Solutions threw open the doors of its Chichester office.

The multi-disciplinary firm welcomed contractors, consultants, clients and guests for a showcase of its range of property-related professional services.

Visitors donned virtual reality headsets, watched a live drone display in the grounds of the firm’s office and viewed state-of-the-art FARO laser scanners for 3D point cloud data collection and digital twin visualisation.

The open day also featured interactive demonstrations to showcase Three Sixty Design Solutions’ expertise in net carbon zero, computer aided facilities management (CAFM) integration and innovative software systems, including Autodesk Revit and GoReport.

Three Sixty Design Solutions’ disciplines are architectural services, building surveying, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and fire engineering, specialist surveying, and project management and contract administration.

Managing director Gareth Pryce, who leads the business with directors Simon Avery and Harvey Ford, said: “Many thanks to all who made our open day such a great success.

“We have placed technology at the heart of all our disciplines to ensure we can deliver the highest quality and most innovative professional services to our clients in support of their projects.”

Harvey added: “It was encouraging to see so many potential partners, contractors and consultants attend which could lead to some exciting collaborations and joint working.

“Ultimately the aim is to drive business growth for all parties, while providing the greatest service for clients, lead technological adoption within the industry and support the UK and local economies.”

Department leaders showcased expertise for visitors at stations throughout Three Sixty Design Solutions offices at Hills Barn in Apuldram.

Staff from the 35-strong firm also attended from its offices in London and Cambridgeshire.

Visitors included economic development manager Julie Stevenson and growth and sustainability officer Derek Irvine from Chichester District Council.

Julie said: “It was great to attend and see another rapidly growing business in the Chichester area.

“Our role is to encourage growth and support businesses which help to drive the local economy so it was very interesting to hear about Three Sixty Design Solutions’ innovative services and the new jobs that it is creating.”

With its ‘define, design, deliver’ process, Three Sixty Design Solutions provides holistic solutions through the project lifecycle from conception to completion. It serves commercial and public sectors clients of all sizes nationwide.

Three Sixty Design Solutions will be holding more open days both online and in person at its offices.