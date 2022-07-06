'Thriving' pub near Petworth up for sale

The property, which includes charming bar and restaurants, owner’s accommodation, eight letting rooms, a shepherds hut, gardens, external dining areas and a car park, is located in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

The 250 year old Halfway Bridge sites between Midurst and Petworth in the village of Lodsworth and is brimming with history including a wooden beamed interior in the bar and restaurant.

Fleurets described the pub and said ‘décor is elegant throughout, complete with a character bar, intimate nooks and space for larger parties with access to patio/garden and car park area.’

Halfway Bridge in Lodsworth

There are eight en-suite letting rooms housed in Cowdray Barns, the inn’s former stable yard. In addition, there is also the double bedroom shephard’s hut – a restored and fully equipped former shepherd’s hut, complete with shower room and kitchenette.

The Cowdray Barns are held on a long lease from Cowdray Estate.

The pub’s current owner, Nick Sutherland said: “The Halfway Bridge has been in the family for over 20 years and leased out for the last 15 years. During our ownership the pub has developed from a sleepy village inn to a hriving food and accommodation led business.”

Nick Earee, Divisional Director of Fleurets South added: “The Halfway Bridge provides a fantastic opportunity for someone to develop on an already established business.”