TikTok Star Musical Chrissy Joins Renaissance Faire UK With New Harpy Hare Release After Hastings Success

Fresh from wowing Hastings crowds earlier this summer, the cast of Renaissance Faire UK has unveiled an enchanting new musical release - a cover of Yaelokre’s Harpy Hare performed by TikTok sensation Musical Chrissy, who has built a following of over half a million fans.

The hauntingly beautiful piece introduces festival heroine Princess Syldari, whose voice carries both hope and warning in the run-up to The Crossing of Worlds - a brand-new fantasy-themed Renaissance Faire set to take place this September at Quex Park, Kent. Arranged and produced by Musical Chrissy, with videography by Liam Visuals and costumes by Golden Acre Costumes, the release was filmed at the historic Broome Park. The song serves as a prologue to the immersive tale audiences will step into this autumn.

Watch this song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Himxid_lsTE

Renaissance Faire UK first made their mark in Hastings with a promotional visit to the town’s famous Jack in the Green celebrations, before returning on 21st June to hand out flyers at the grand opening of Deluxe Bingo Hastings. At the event, Jamie Joberns-Dash performed as the town crier, joined by Helena Dollimore MP and Becca Horn, Mayor of Hastings. Both appearances drew attention from curious locals, offering a glimpse of the magic that will unfold in September at the full event in Quex Park.

Now, that same energy is being channelled into this new release, offering a first look at the story that audiences will experience in full at Quex Park this September.

In the narrative, born from the ashes of a terrible war between the Fae and the Elves, the marriage of Prince Andal and Princess Syldari represents the fragile hope of peace. Yet darker forces threaten to undo it all - and audiences will have the chance to decide the outcome for themselves.

At Renaissance Faire UK: The Crossing of Worlds, visitors will not only witness the royal wedding but also become part of the living story. Guests can choose to align with the Fae, the Elves, or the mysterious steam-powered Ethans, complete quests, influence the fate of the realms, and enjoy live performances, artisan vendors, and immersive activities. Every choice will matter, and the wedding’s success - or failure - may rest in the hands of those who attend.

The event takes place on 13th and 14th September 2025 at Quex Park, Kent. Tickets and information are available at https://www.renaissancefaireuk.co.uk/