Time to celebrate the best businesses in the Midhurst and Petworth area

South Downs town and village businesses - we want your nominations. Photography by Christopher Lanaway for Chichester District Council

Has your business shown an outstanding contribution to the community, expanded in these difficult times or shown great innovation?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you know a business that deserves to be recognised at our prestigious awards?

Why not take part in the Chichester Observer Series’ 2025 Chichester & District Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards aim to recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful professional individuals and businesses in and around our city, including Midhurst and Petworth.

All areas in Chichester District are included. Picture: Allan Hutchings (060623-2315_CDC)

There are categories to suit a whole cross section of categories from start-ups to sustainable businesses.

Get your nominations in - the closing date is September 10.

Judging will take place shortly after the closing date.

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend Minerva Brasserie and Bar at Chichester Festival Theatre for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward!

Partner Chichester District Council

Partnered with Chichester District Council and Chichester Bid, the event will bring together over 100 guests from the community to celebrate those that are excelling in 10 category awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Sussex Way is category and associate sponsor and we give thanks to our AV event partner Showmen Events,

Guests will enjoy a welcome drink, canapes and of course the awards themselves.

As well as hearing a keynote speech from Justin Audibert, the Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre,, it will be a must attend event for those wanting to network with the Chichester business community.

Partner Chichester BID

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re delighted to support the new Chichester & District Business Awards, which are dedicated exclusively to celebrating the achievements of our district’s vibrant business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chichester District is home to a broad range of diverse and innovative businesses, and these awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise their hard work, success, and the significant contributions they make to our local economy.

As a council, we have been actively supporting businesses on their sustainability journey — through funding and free expert advice — and so we’re especially pleased to see award categories that highlight the proactive steps local businesses are taking to reduce their carbon emissions and promote environmental responsibility.

“We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our local businesses and continuing to support their growth and sustainability.”

Chichester BID: said: “Chichester BID is proud to be a partner for these prestigious awards, helping to shape both the categories and the format to ensure they genuinely reflect the breadth and depth of our business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From independent retailers and hospitality venues to creative enterprises and professional services, these awards shine a light on the hard work, resilience and innovation that drive our local economy.

“It’s especially rewarding to be part of something that recognises real impact - celebrating the people and businesses who go above and beyond to support jobs, contribute to our community and help Chichester thrive."

The award categories are

Small Independent Business of the Year

Large Independent Business of the Year

Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Business Community Contribution Award - sponsored by Trinity Bridge

Professional Services Business of the Year

Start Up / New Business of the Year - sponsored by University of Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism, Hospitality and Retail Business of the Year - Sponsored by The Great Sussex Way

Innovation Project of the Year

Best Customer Service Initiative

Sustainable Business of the Year' - sponsored by WSCC in partnership with Biffa

Go to https://www.nationalworldevents.com/cdba-2025/ to submit your nominations.

Don’t miss out on the awards night at Chichester Festival Theatre on November 3.

For sponsorship enquiries please contact Liz Wiffin, Key Accounts Manager, 07808 730980

For all other enquiries please contact Linda Pritchard, Event Manager, 07837308942