Titanium Locksmiths opens its first shop in Hastings
Titanium started as a security company in 2018 by Terry Elliston and Bill Guenigault but has branched out into other areas since then.
Terry said: "We started as a security company in 2018, but myself and my business partner's background is mostly locksmithing, we've both been in the industry for 15 years plus before that.
So we decided to expand ourselves into Titanium Locksmiths in 2020, providing local locksmith services in Hastings, we've now branched out covering the whole South East."
The Titanium Group also offers security and cleaning services for commercial and domestic customers.
Terry added: "The plans moving forward are to expand the shop locally, so there's actually a base for people to come and see us, look at our services, and what we can offer them. So obviously we offer mobile locksmiths so we can go out to them, but having a base now, they can come to us, view our products, see what we can help them with, even somewhere to come for a bit of free advice on any lock problems they've got."
Within the business, Titanium has over 40 years' experience within the locksmith industry and is approved by the Master Locksmith Association.
Terry explains: "So we've got a team member here who specialises in bench locksmithing so he can help with key cutting, lock repairs, antique locks, and his knowledge on locks in general is phenomenal. We're the only approved company member of the Master Locksmith Association locally, so that means we're vetted, audited annually, I believe it sets us aside from a lot of companies. So yeah, it gives people peace of mind, local people can come in, see what we're about, get all their lock requirements sorted."
The company offers key cutting, door and window locks, security locks, lock repairs, plus safes and vehicle security, along with other services.
Titanium Locksmiths are based at 452 Old London Road in Ore Village, Hastings. You can read more about their services at https://titanium-group.uk/
