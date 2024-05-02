Toad Hall Nursery Group is thrilled to announce its expansion into Crawley!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Undergoing extensive renovation, the building will offer a contemporary, spacious environment, complemented by expansive outdoor areas featuring dedicated gardens for each age group and a specialised Forest School zone.

At Toad Nursery Group, we're committed to providing a diverse array of weekly activities tailored to captivate children's interests and nurture their holistic development. From indoor play to outdoor explorations, our state-of-the-art facilities cater to every aspect of a child's growth and curiosity. Furthermore, our forthcoming allotment project will empower children with hands-on experience in cultivating fresh produce, instilling valuable lessons about healthy eating and nature conservation.

Co-Managing Directors Gail Tanner and Claire French reflect on the journey of Toad Hall Nursery Group, “Toad Hall Nursery Group initially launched over thirty years ago with the goal of creating a nursery that delivered exceptional childcare and education, and we are delighted to now be opening our thirteenth setting in Crawley! Our neighbouring Horley Nursery has been a valued asset to the nearby residents for over 20 years, and we hope to extend this to the Crawley community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the open day events.”

Opening Summer 2024

The team eagerly anticipates extending their warm, nurturing ethos to the Crawley community and invites all to join them at the first Open Days on the 17th and 18th of May, from 10 am to 2 pm. This event offers families a firsthand glimpse into the enriching environment we foster at Toad Hall Crawley Nursery. To reserve your spot for the Open Days, please contact us at 01462 427 020 or email [email protected].

We're also actively seeking new staff members for our expanding team; interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to our recruitment team at [email protected].