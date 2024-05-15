Toad Hall Nursery Group welcomes local parents to preview newly renovated nursery
To reserve your spot for one of the Open Days, please contact us at 01462 427 020 or email [email protected].
Located at 117 Ifield Road, just minutes from Crawley town centre, our new nursery is set in a large Victorian home. The building offers a light, modern, and spacious setting, while the extensive outdoor space will feature gardens for each age group and its very own Forest School area.
The nursery will provide a welcoming space for children, parents, and carers to feel at home. Individual curriculum planning allows children to play, learn, and adapt while exploring new things and making magical memories.
We look forward to welcoming you this week.
About Toad Hall Nursery Group
Toad Hall Nursery Group is an award-winning nursery group that was placed in the Top 20 Nurseries Group in 2023. Toad Hall Nursery also proudly promotes its Cook & Grow initiative, which aims to cultivate a love and understanding of food and nutrition and the importance of nurturing both our bodies and the environment.
Toad Hall Nursery Crawley is located on 117 Ifield Road, Leacroft, West Green, Crawley, RH11 7BP. For more information about the nursery, visit the website www.toadhall-nursery.co.uk/crawley