Toad Hall Nursery Group welcomes local parents to preview newly renovated nursery

The team at Crawley eagerly anticipates extending their warm, nurturing ethos to the Crawley community and invites everyone to join them for their first Open Days on the 17th and 18th of May, from 10 am to 2 pm. This event offers families a first-hand glimpse into the enriching environment we foster at our Toad Hall Crawley Nursery and a chance to tour the newly renovated building.

To reserve your spot for one of the Open Days, please contact us at 01462 427 020 or email [email protected].

Located at 117 Ifield Road, just minutes from Crawley town centre, our new nursery is set in a large Victorian home. The building offers a light, modern, and spacious setting, while the extensive outdoor space will feature gardens for each age group and its very own Forest School area.

The nursery will provide a welcoming space for children, parents, and carers to feel at home. Individual curriculum planning allows children to play, learn, and adapt while exploring new things and making magical memories.

We look forward to welcoming you this week.

About Toad Hall Nursery Group

Toad Hall Nursery Group is an award-winning nursery group that was placed in the Top 20 Nurseries Group in 2023. Toad Hall Nursery also proudly promotes its Cook & Grow initiative, which aims to cultivate a love and understanding of food and nutrition and the importance of nurturing both our bodies and the environment.