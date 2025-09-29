Tony Bloom headlines Best of British Luncheon at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne

Brighton & Hove Albion Chairman shares personal insights, football milestones, and passion for women’s football at charity fundraiser supporting Overcoming MS

On Friday 26th September 2025, business leaders and guests gathered at the iconic Grand Hotel, Eastbourne for an afternoon of networking, fine dining, and inspiring conversation, hosted by Best of British Events.

The sold-out luncheon welcomed entrepreneur and Chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, Tony Bloom, as the special guest speaker, interviewed live on stage by Best of British Managing Director, Ryan Heal.

Tony, who grew up in Brighton, spoke warmly of his hometown: “I love living in Brighton, it’s a great city.” He reflected on the extraordinary progression of the football club and the pivotal role played by its loyal fans.

Ryan Heal, Managing Director, Best of British Events

He shared how the dream of today’s AMEX Stadium began 14 years ago, when the team were based at the Withdean Sports Stadium, and described the emotional first game against Tottenham as a defining moment. Among his personal highlights, Tony listed seeing Brighton & Hove Albion promoted to the Premier League, a milestone that cemented the club’s growth and ambition.

Tony also spoke with passion about the growth of the Women’s team: “There is still a huge gap. But it’s closing and the light has been shun. We believe in the Women’s team.”

He explained that Brighton & Hove Albion Women already benefit from some of the best facilities in the UK and revealed exciting plans for the first ever women’s stadium in Brighton, an initiative backed by Brighton & Hove City Council, with announcements expected in the coming weeks.

The luncheon was held in support of Overcoming MS, the charity founded by Tony’s wife, Linda Bloom, following her own diagnosis in her mid-twenties. She shared her moving story, explaining how with the support of the charity, she continues to live and lead her best life, and expressed her passion for helping others through the charity’s work.

Tony Bloom, Chairman, Brighton and Hove FC

Thanks to the generosity of attendees, the event raised £6,940 for this important local and independent charity.

Best of British Events Managing Director, Ryan Heal, said: “It was an absolute privilege to host Tony Bloom, an inspirational business leader and true Brightonian, at our Eastbourne lunch. His insights on football, business, and community left a lasting impression on our audience. We’re also incredibly proud that the event raised vital funds for Overcoming MS, a cause that means so much to Tony and his family.”

The event was proudly sponsored by Mayo Wynne Baxter, co-sponsored by Extech Cloud, and supported by media partner Sussex Business Times.

For details on upcoming Best of British Events and to reserve your place at future luncheons, please visit Best of British Events’ website.