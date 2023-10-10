Top training instructor from Haywards Heath wins award for inspiring women into electricity network careers
UK Power Networks announced that Fran Setford, 32, was named ‘Everyone Matters Champion’ at its Living Our Values Awards in London.
Fran teaches apprentices and craftspeople essential skills on the underground electricity network.
She said: “I was overwhelmed to receive the award and became tearful before they even said my name. It showed how much it meant to me.”
Fran said she finds it rewarding to teach someone and watch them improve their skills.
UK Power Networks said Fran’s colleagues call her ‘an amazing role model’ for women in engineering. They added that Fran had previously joined the panel at a Powerful Futures event, which was attended by 60 young women from five schools, and took a lead role in short films for International Women in Engineering Day.
Fran continued: “Women are definitely capable of doing these jobs. They might be women that want to get into agricultural work or work with horses and don’t mind getting their hands dirty. Women have great organisational skills and can bring a lot to these roles. We can be overlooked when it comes to physical strength, but a lot of the role now isn’t to do with how strong you are. There are a lot of electrical tools that help with that side of the job. Women can be compassionate and sensitive and as a mother, working with younger apprentices in my role as an instructor, I’m able understand their feelings and how to help and support them.”