Top training instructor from Haywards Heath wins award for inspiring women into electricity network careers

Fran continued: “Women are definitely capable of doing these jobs. They might be women that want to get into agricultural work or work with horses and don’t mind getting their hands dirty. Women have great organisational skills and can bring a lot to these roles. We can be overlooked when it comes to physical strength, but a lot of the role now isn’t to do with how strong you are. There are a lot of electrical tools that help with that side of the job. Women can be compassionate and sensitive and as a mother, working with younger apprentices in my role as an instructor, I’m able understand their feelings and how to help and support them.”