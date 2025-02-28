Town Property voted the best estate agents in the UK by The British Property Awards!

By Paul Denness
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:36 BST

Town Property are delighted to announce that they have been voted the best estate agents in the UK by the Britich Property Awards for 2024.

Town Property were voted the best estate agents in Eastbourne and the southern region and then subsequently short listed with all the other regional winners across the country and to their immense delight they were awarded the Best British Estate Agents for 2024.

Paul Denness the Managing Director said ` We are delighted and proud to have won this prestigious award. It is a testament to our amazing team we have at Town Property and it is great to have our efforts recognised in this way`.

If anyone is thinking of selling you can reach Town Property on [email protected] or telephone 01323/412200.

