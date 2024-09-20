Toys'R'Us to open in Eastbourne with grand opening and special giveaways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toy’R’Us is set to open in Eastbourne with a grand opening event and special giveaways to customers.

To mark the opening of the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop at WHSmith’s Eastbourne store on Saturday, September 28, the store will be hosting a grand opening event for customers from 9am to 1pm.

Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys“R”Us goody bag worth over £15.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop will feature a range of products and activities from toy brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more. Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.

Eastbourne is one of 37 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us before Christmas.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Eastbourne. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”