Trade body puts the spotlight on training routes for specialist trades in the building sector in West Sussex

The skills needed to care for properties in West Sussex for the long-term blend decades of expertise, combined with exciting developments in new technology.

However, the building preservation and protection sector can sometimes fall under the radar, compared to more traditional skills such as plumbing and electrics.

Now, ahead of National Apprenticeship Week 2025, the Property Care Association (PCA) is putting the spotlight on its specialist programmes, which offer a clear route to progression in this important industry.

The PCA offers a Specialist Applied-Skills Programme (SAP) in both damp and timber, and structural waterproofing. Each SAP is similar to an apprenticeship but designed with the support of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) specifically for the small number of new entrants in the sector.

Sarah Garry, Chief Executive of the PCA

After an 18-month period of training and assessment, the programmes lead to an NVQ Level 2 in Insulation and Building Treatments for those taking part in the timber preservation and damp SAP, and an NVQ Level 2 in Sub-structure Work Occupations for trainees completing the structural waterproofing course.

Sarah Garry, Chief Executive of the PCA, which represents member companies across West Sussex, said: “Both SAPs support new operatives, both young people and career changers, into a property care sector which can offer a lifetime of learning and a varied, interesting and rewarding career.

“Our specialist sector, and construction in general, has skills shortages, so it is vital that we continue to attract people to the industry and the blend of off-site training and on-the-job employer support, greatly assist in providing a pathway into a skilled career, which is not always on the radar like other trades.”

Training and professional development are central pillars of the PCA’s work and it is an area that the Association has substantially expanded in recent years.

Learners start off their SAP journey at the PCA's dedicated practical training facility in Huntingdon, which was opened in 2015 following a five-figure investment to create a purpose-built centre with a mix of practical areas and classroom environments.

Sarah Garry added: “The right industry skills are essential and allow our members to deliver high-quality services to their customers.

“We lead the way in sector training and development: providing access to up-to-date, industry-recognised qualifications and continued professional development, including in these SAPs which aren’t available from any other provider.”

“There is a clearly defined training and career pathway and people who start out in the industry often stay for the duration of their working life, and variety in the work too.”

Future steps for trainees could include achievement of the PCA’s Certificated Surveyor in Timber and Dampness (CSTDB) or Certificated Surveyor in Structural Waterproofing (CSSW), qualifications which the PCA has been running for more than 30 years.

The trade body also offers a CPD programme to provide a structured framework for PCA members who endeavour to develop their skills and knowledge in a way that can be easily verified and demonstrated, and an awards ceremony is also held annually to recognise best practice across the industry.

More details can be found at property-care.org/training-qualifications/specialist-apprenticeship-programme/