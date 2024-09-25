Trading Post Coffee Roasters announce new partnership with University of Brighton’s Students' Union

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton-based, independent family-run Trading Post Coffee Roasters is proud to announce our new partnership with the University of Brighton to supply freshly roasted planet-conscious coffee across three venues run by the Student’s Union. This exciting Brighton-centric collaboration aims to enhance the coffee experience for students, staff, and visitors alike.

Starting from the upcoming academic term, Trading Post Coffee Roasters will be the official coffee provider in three sites across the Moulsecoomb and Falmer campuses; including The Venue, The Hive and Basement Central. Our team is dedicated to delivering rich, flavourful brews that cater to a diverse range of tastes, ensuring every cup is a delight, all whilst doing right by the planet.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

• Ethically Sourced Coffee: We source our beans from sustainable farms around the world, ensuring the most ethical practices and environmental responsibility.

• Freshly Roasted: Our coffee beans are roasted locally in small batches to maintain freshness and flavour, providing a superior coffee experience.

• Organic Selection: The Students' Union team has specifically selected our Green Monkey Organic coffee blend, certified organic by the Soil Association.

• Variety of Options: TP will introduce a wide range of coffee beverages to the Brighton SU sites, including espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, and cold brews, catering to different preferences and dietary needs.

• Community Focused: Both Trading Post Coffee Roasters and Brighton University Students' Union are committed to fostering a sense of community and supporting local businesses with a Brighton-centric message at the core.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Brighton University Students' Union, aligning with their commitment to quality, sustainability, and student satisfaction,” said, Ryan Deol, Head of Wholesale for Trading Post Coffee Roasters. “We believe this collaboration will create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere across the campus cafés, enhancing the overall university experience.”

Justin Brentnall, Director of Commercial Services at Brighton’s Student Union says “Brighton Students’ Union is delighted to be introducing Trading Post Coffee into our three café and bar spaces on the University of Brighton’s Moulsecoomb and Falmer campus when our outlets reopen for Freshers Week. After a significant tender process, we were thrilled to find a local organisation that not only provides the highest quality coffee but does this in a sustainable and ethical way in line with the values of Brighton Students’ Union. Trading Post will be recognisable to Brighton students with popular coffee shops located in areas such as Brighton Station and The North Laine. We will also be reducing the price point of our new hot drink range so that it is more affordable, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis. We can’t wait to start serving!”