Travel business snaps up Sussex-based agents

Travel specialists TravCorp Holdings Ltd has announced the acquisition of Sussex-based Specialist Holidays Group (SHG) from Travelopia.

The move sees brands Citalia, American Holidays and Sovereign Luxury Travel move into its growing collection of specialist holiday operators, including Destination2, Destination2 Cruise and Holiday Gems.

For customers, there’s no change for anyone with holidays already booked or planning to book. But for holidaymakers, it means these familiar names are now part of a larger group, offering even more choice, expert knowledge and a continued focus on customer experience.

Andy Freeth, newly appointed Group CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome these admired brands into our group. They bring specialist knowledge and a shared passion for travel that aligns perfectly with TravCorp Holdings Ltd’s values.”

With support from growth investor BGF, TravCorp Holdings Ltd is now even better placed to offer exceptional holidays across more destinations, with more choice, deeper expertise and the same customer-first approach.

For more information about TravCorp Holdings Ltd, visit: www.travcorpholdings.co.uk