Trio from Sussex celebrate 25 years’ service at Hendy

Hendy Group, which is celebrating its 165th anniversary in 2024, has further extended its remarkable tally of employees who have been with the business for at least 25 years. For 2024, three new members from Sussex, join the ’25 Year Club’, bringing Sussex’s total to 14.

At a celebratory event held in Brighton, the company officially inducted 18 more people into the prestigious Club, taking the total to 155 members – equivalent to 9.4% of the entire 1648-strong workforce across the family-run Hendy business.

Joining the Club in 2024 are Martin Strong, Technician, at Hendy Horsham; and Simon Way, Technician and Simon Goodeve, Master Technician at Hendy Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combined period of service for the Hendy 25 Year Club now exceeds 5,166 years of service years, with club members occupying a wide variety of roles across the Group at more than 40 locations across the south of England. They include board-level managers, technicians, customer service specialists, Regional Service Manager, Head of Brand Performance, Learning and Development Partner, Valeters.

The centrepiece of the celebratory event in 2024 was a special dinner and evening of awards and entertainment at the Brighton Hilton Metropole, hosted by members of the Hendy Family. The 18 new club members were presented with a carriage clock by Chief Executive of Hendy Group, Paul Hendy.

Earlier in the day, new and long-standing members of the 25 Year Club and their families enjoyed a day of adventure and camaraderie, including an exclusive baking lesson from celebrity chef and Hendy Group Ambassador Rosemary Shrager, rounds of crazy golf on Brighton Beach hosted by Hendy Chairman Simon Gulliford, and walking tours exploring Brighton’s rich history.

Speaking on the day, Paul Hendy commented: “This club holds a special place in my heart. These colleagues have poured years of effort into our Group’s success, and it is truly a privilege to treat them and their loved ones to a memorable day out.”

The longest-serving member of the Hendy team, John Barnes was recruited 56 years ago as an apprentice Technician and is now an established Technician.

Hendy Group aspires to be a magnet for talent and a place where employees choose to stay, where everyone can enjoy a positive and inclusive working environment. The business recognises performance and provides outstanding personal growth opportunities.

To find out more about career opportunities at Hendy, visit https://www.hendy.co.uk/join-us/