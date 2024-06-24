Trusted to care, at Caer Gwent, Worthing charity Guild Care's home offering nursing care with luxury residential living

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The decision to move yourself or a loved one into a care home involves careful consideration and research. Finding the right home can depend on a number of factors, but one of the most important elements is feeling reassured that you or your loved one will be safe, loved and cared for.

At Caer Gwent we take great pride in doing just that. Here are some of the many ways in which we make sure everyone feels at home.

Maintaining the highest standards

Guild Care is committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of care across all three of its homes; Haviland House, Linfield House and Caer Gwent. We do this by regularly inspecting our own services to ensure those standards are met or exceeded, or to identify areas which require more focus – so that the quality of our provision remains seamless. Our Safety & Compliance team audit our residential care homes and carry out inspections to check that services are safe, responsive, effective, caring and well-led.

Home manager Clare with resident Pat. Photography by Sophie Ward

In the most recent detailed inspection, Caer Gwent passed with flying colours, receiving a rating of ‘Good’ for each key question, with one quality statement – ‘Independence, choice and control’ rated as ‘Outstanding’.

Carehome.co.uk echoed this, with a 9.9 rating and the most recent review stating: “I very much enjoy being here. The staff are very kind, helpful and always with a smile. There is a variety of activities to choose from, I particularly like the keep fit and yoga. The outings have been excellent. The other residents are friendly and very pleasant. The garden is beautiful, and I enjoy walking here.”

Trusted to care

Continuity is vital to providing a sense of stability and familiarity for our residents, and I am proud to have worked at Caer Gwent for more than 22 years. Alongside our deputy manager, Terri, who has been with Guild Care for more than 20 years, health and wellbeing coordinator, Sammy, who joined in 2016, we have created a unique family feel that makes the home even more special for both residents and staff. My door is always open as I like to be visible to everyone, and I enjoy greeting residents’ friends and loved ones when they visit.

Caer Gwent carer Renata with resident John. Picture: Guild Care

Working together, as one team

For one resident, John, the peace of mind he gains from being in safe hands is invaluable. He says: “Life is more secure. Everything is at hand, including excellent carers who are always willing to help.”

Debbie, who lives at Caer Gwent with her husband, agrees: “Caer Gwent has everything going for it; they provide excellent care and residents’ needs always come first. Every single person knows their job and they all work together as one team for the residents.”

In addition to all the above, we focus on continuous and inclusive learning, starting with the way our team are onboarded and supported, through to ongoing training throughout their careers. We have several formal training programmes in place, online learning and development, buddy schemes, apprenticeships and Guild Care’s own leadership development programme. Teamed with people that truly care, this results in an unrivalled level of expertise and reassurance that our residents and their loved ones are in the safest of hands.