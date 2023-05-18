Try out the facilities at Lanes Health Clubs in Rustington during Open Day

Discover the ultimate wellness experience at the Lanes Health Clubs Open Day on May 27 and enjoy access to all the facilities for free.

The Rustington health club is inviting people to immerse themselves in a world of fitness, relaxation and rejuvenation as it opens its doors to the local community, offering complimentary access to its exceptional facilities.

At Lanes Health Clubs, we pride ourselves on providing an unrivalled wellness experience.

Our state-of-the-art gym is equipped with cutting-edge equipment, ensuring you have everything you need to elevate your fitness journey.

Lanes Open Day Saturday 27th May - Get FREE use of the club on this day only!

Whether you prefer cardio workouts, strength training, or group exercise classes, our expert trainers are here to guide and motivate you every step of the way.

Make a splash in our expansive 25m swimming pool, perfect for invigorating laps or simply unwinding in the water.

Dive in and feel the stress melt away as you enjoy the soothing benefits of swimming

And if relaxation is what you seek, our jacuzzi, sauna and steam room facilities provide the perfect retreat to unwind and recharge.

Indulge in a world of rejuvenation at The Wellness Rooms, our dedicated health and beauty department.

ere, you can pamper yourself with an array of treatments on offer for this day only, designed to refresh and revitalize your body and mind.

But that's not all – we have exclusive membership promotions that are available for one day only.

Take advantage of these incredible offers and save big on your journey to a healthier lifestyle.

You won't want to miss this!

To secure your spot and take advantage of our limited-time promotions, register your interest now at laneshealthclubs.co.uk/open-day-may-2023

Spaces are filling up quickly, so don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Join us on May 27 and discover the ultimate health and wellness oasis at Lanes Health Clubs.

Whether you're seeking to boost your fitness, relax and unwind or simply explore the benefits of a holistic wellness approach, our Open Day promises an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a journey to a healthier, happier you.