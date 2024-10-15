Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tulleys Farm is one of the UK’s Ten Best Pumpkin Patches to visit this year, according to new research.

Playground equipment company Outdoor Toys (visit www.outdoortoys.com have refreshed their findings from last year to reveal the must-visit pumpkin patches for 2024.

Outdoor Toys created the list by analysing entry prices for children and adults alongside annual Google searches and the number of TikTok and Instagram posts.

Tulleys Farm ranked ninth with a patch score of 6.86 out of ten. Entry Price is £7 for adults and £7 for children. It has 834,500 annual searches, 23,421 Instagram posts and 2,280 TikTok posts.

A blog at www.outdoortoys.com/blogs/campaigns/best-pumpkin-patches-uk said: “Billing itself as the country’s number one pumpkin festival, Tulleys Farm includes a ‘Pumpkin Village’ with delicious street food, doughnuts and sweet treats and a ‘Pumpkin Bar’ where you can soak up the autumnal atmosphere with a favourite drink.”

Outdoor Toys said Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire topped the ranking with a score of 9.35 out of ten. There is no entry fee for adults or children and the patch boasts more than 21,000 Instagram posts and 334 on TikTok. Outdoor Toys said: “The patch has 30 varieties of pumpkins, squash, and gourds to choose from, and you can also visit the Farm Shop and Bauble Barn and enjoy seasonal treats in our Farm Shop Café or Grain Store Café.”

Tapnell Farm on the Isle of Wight is in second place with a score of 8.49 out of ten. The farm offers a pumpkin trail and lots of photo opportunities, having a solid presence on social media with more than 6,800 Instagram posts.

The UK’s 10 Best Pumpkin Patches, according to Outdoor Toys, are:

1) Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire – patch score 9.35.

2) Tapnell Farm, Isle of Wight – patch score 8.49.

3) Millets Farm Centre, Oxfordshire – patch score 8.45.

4) Cattows Farm, Leicestershire – patch score 8.12.

5) Trevaskis Farm, Cornwall – patch score 8.04.

6) Kenyon Hall Farm, Cheshire – patch score 8.00.

7) Cairnie Fruit Farm, Fife – patch score 7.18.

8) Trentham Estate, Staffordshire – patch score 7.14.

9) Tulleys Farm, West Sussex – patch score 6.86.

10) Farmer Copleys, West Yorkshire – patch score 6.78.

To see the research in full visit www.outdoortoys.com/blogs/campaigns/best-pumpkin-patches-uk.