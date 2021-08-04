TV’S Hotel Inspector turns the cameras on her own venue in new series

Alex and her mum Olga bought the medieval coaching inn back in 2019 and since then have undertaken a full renovation, resulting in The Star opening on June 14 this year.

Alex Polizzi’s Hotel Nightmare is a three-part series airing on Channel 5 from Thursday August 12 at 9pm.

The series will follow the duo through the renovation process, from buying the site right through to opening earlier this year.

Olga and Alex Polizzi SUS-210408-111841001

Alex normally appears on screen as The Hotel Inspector, going into other people’s hotels and telling them how they could be improved.

The 30-bedroom hotel, which Alex said has been redesigned by Olga, features a large restaurant and Mediterranean-style inner courtyard.

Speaking at the launch, Alex said, “It is really exciting that we are finally able to open.

“Our team has worked so hard to get us to this point. I cannot wait to start welcoming guests after this tumultuous year.”

The Star in Alfrison SUS-210408-111831001

Olga said, “My home is in this part of the world and I’ve always longed for the opportunity to open a hotel in Sussex.

“When The Star Inn came on the market, Alex and I were immediately interested in the project.

“We want it to be an integral part of the community and provide a welcoming environment for all, from walkers to opera goers.”