Two Bognor Regis guest houses set to go under the gavel

Two six-bedroom guest houses in Bognor Regis are coming up for auction next month.

They are both among 176 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers which ends on Thursday 6 February.

Listed at £480,000 to £520,000 with vacant possession is 69 London Road, known locally as Keedwell House.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “This guest house is presented to a very high standard and offers six-bedroom accommodation over two floors, all with en-suite facilities.

SALE: Jubilee Guest House at 5 Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis

“The bedrooms all have a naval theme and the utilities have been split to all rooms with each having its own electricity and water supply.

“We consider there may be scope and potential to extend the building further, offering additional letting rooms, or a change of use to residential dwellings, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

There is a CCTV system covering the communal areas and a fire alarm system servicing the whole building. The rooms all have a digital entry system linked to the main communal door.

The current build has taken into consideration the need for access to plumbing and electric for all rooms, easily accessible through hatches.

AUCTION: Keedwell House in London Road, Bognor Regis

Jubilee Guest House at 5 Gloucester Road is listed with a freehold guide price of £380,000 to £410,000 and vacant possession.

It is very close to the popular Butlin’s holiday park and Bognor Regis seafront, with only a short distance to the railway station and the town centre.

Joe added: “The property comprises letting rooms across two floors. The utilities have been split so each room has individual electricity and water supplies with their own entrances from the shared communal hallway.

“The communal areas also have a CCTV system in place with a communal fire alarm servicing the whole building.

“Three rooms are currently finished and ready for occupation whilst the fourth room requires completion.

“There may be scope and potential to extend the property or change the use to form individual dwellings, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The first auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.