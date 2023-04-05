Two new senior executives join Sussex heating firm OHM Energy

Sussex-based renewable energy company, OHM Energy, has welcomed two new senior executives to steer the company through a period of rapid growth.

Daniel Smart - New Chairman of OHM Energy

OHM Energy, based in Hailsham, has welcomed international business executive Daniel Smart in the newly-created position of Chairman of the Board.

He is responsible for steering OHM Energy’s direction and growth. Daniel is an executive and investor dedicated to the green economy and the net-zero agenda, with particular expertise in staffing. Daniel founded Green Group (Partners) Ltd in 2020 and is on a journey to build the world's leading renewable energy and sustainability talent group via a buy & build strategy.

As CEO and founder of ProClinical Ltd, Smart’s principal experience comes from executing the scale-up to exit of an international life-sciences recruitment company over a 14 year period, building to a £50m turnover with 29 stakeholders, and 200 employees across 11 countries including the US, Japan, China, Australia and the EU.

Jim Fletcher - Financial Leadership

Now dedicated exclusively to working in the green economy, Smart is thrilled to be appointed to the role of Chair of OHM Energy Ltd, a business local to his family in Sussex, saying,

“OHM has a very strong and unique foundation of knowledge in solar, storage and heating, which are technologies vital to the global energy transition. Jason Lindfield runs an innovative team and I'm very excited to be able to contribute to OHM's expansion.”

Also joining OHM Energy is Jim Fletcher ACMA GCMA who will be responsible for providing ongoing financial support to the Board. Fletcher is a business professional who draws on his 40 plus years’ commercial leadership to provide coaching and non-executive directorship services across a full range of leadership, finance, sales & marketing and operations functions.

A registered and approved Growth Coach for GrowthAccelerator, part of the Business Growth Service, Fletcher is well-positioned to navigate OHM Energy through the next few years.

Fletcher says “I’m delighted to be part of Jason’s team at this stage of the development of the business. The opportunities in the green energy sector are vast and being part of the team is a great privilege.”

Jason Lindfield, Founder and MD of OHM Energy, adds “OHM has organically grown over the last 12 years, within a relatively niche market. We have continued to innovate and provide first class design and installation services to the South of England, by attracting and maintaining a dynamic and very capable team. Our ambitions have always been far greater, and with the national and international transition and commitment now within industry we are well set to build upon our foundation.