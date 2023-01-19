A couple of shops in Polegate could be converted into a two-bed flat if plans are approved.

The plans, submitted to Wealden District Council, wish to convert Scent and Posy Bowl and Hair Shop into a flat. Plans say the shops, in High Street, are ‘no longer viable to run due to the economic climate which has been deteriorating for a number of years now’.

There’s already an occupied flat above the shops and if approved, the two ground floor shops would be merged to form a two-bed flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans say: “Scent and Posy Bowl has now closed due to the rising costs from suppliers and the price of living, utility bills, larger companies being able to undercut the market and a drastic fall in footfall due to its position on the edge of the town means the business is unable to sustain itself.”

Two Polegate shops are ‘no longer viable’ so could become a flat (photo from Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the Hair Shop, plans say the tenant wishes to retire and close the shop. It also says ‘with an increase in the minimum wage the shop is no longer viable in its current business and for other potential business’.

According to the plans, turning the site into a two-bed flat ‘would seem logical and viable’. If approved, there would be an open plan kitchen and living/dining area at the front, a bathroom and separate toilet in the middle of the property, and two bedrooms at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad