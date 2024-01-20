Two Sussex pubs have been named among the top 12 most 'perfect pubs' in the UK, following a list published by National Geographic.

The Basketmakers Arms in Brighton's North Laine and The Ypres Castle Inn in Rye were Sussex's two pubs on the list.

Detailing the reason for the creation of the list, the website shared: "Whatever trends come and go, there should always be a place for proper pubs — those iconic institutions that have been the cornerstone of British culture for centuries.

Discussing The Basketmakers Arms in Gloucester Road, National Geographic wrote: "The old tobacco tins nailed to the walls are a nice touch at this lovely low-ceilinged institution. Each contains a joke, anecdote, erudite advice or surrealist scribblings courtesy of the leftfield characters that cram into this cosy, corner pub in Brighton’s bohemian North Laine.

The Basketmakers Arms in Brighton's North Laine (Pictured) and The Ypres Castle Inn in Rye were Sussex's two pubs on the list.

"Purists may not like the fact that proper food is served but, fear not, it doesn’t detract from the discerning drinking — it boasts eight well-kept cask ales and a superb selection of spirits."

Meanwhile, when discussing The Ypres Castle Inn, in Gungarden, Rye, the website wrote: "A tranquil pub with a white weather boarded exterior, low-beamed interior with a log fire, and sprawling garden with views of Rye’s magnificent medieval castle.

"The focus at the bar is entirely on great beer, local cider and natural wine, while the food is simply pork pies, Sussex cheeses and cured meats."

The Basketmakers Arms has been well-received on Tripadvisor, earning a score of 4.5/5 from 360 reviews.